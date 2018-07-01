EC left with only 3 commissioners; Akufo-Addo looking for 4 to replace

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has initiated the process to find a replacement for the removed commissioners of the Electoral Commission and insisted, “we are not looking for persons who are coming to do a job for the NDC or for the NPP.
”
Based on the recommendations of the Committee set up by the Chief Justice to investigate complaints against the former Chairperson,
Pauline Adobea Dadzawa recently retired as Commissioner of EC.
Graphic Online has gathered that President Akufo-Addo now has to find four people immediately to fill the vacant positions since apart from the three removed, another commission member, Pauline Adobea Dadzawa also retired recently.
The commission is now left with only three commissioners - Ebenezer Aggrey Fynn, Rebecca Kabukie Adjalo
This means that they cannot have the quorum to meet since even if they have to meet, it is either the chairperson or one of the two deputies [all removed] who
President Akufo-Addo explained that he was duty bound to uphold the teachings of the Constitution.
Already, the President has been advised to look beyond politics in his appointment of the four commissioners of the Electoral Commission (EC).
Making the suggestion,
In his opinion, doing so will improve the credibility of the EC.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Newsfile programme on
“The previous instances where we have had presidents nominating people and having people vetted by parliament, we should move beyond that. If we can have a way of advertising, of making it competitive; though it’s not
“I will also advise that though it’s an opportunity for the president to appoint all seven, I will advise that he should look beyond politics; he should look at competence and he should look at people who will be able to stand the test of time; people who will be able to prevent some of these infractions from happening,” he added.
