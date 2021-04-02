Easter must reawaken our passion for development and growth - Bawumia

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has wished the Christian community in Ghana a happy celebrations this Easter and said “the occasion should reawaken the passion to play a part in Ghana’s development and growth.”
In an Easter message on Good Friday, Dr Bawumia said “as Christians across the world commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Samira and I wish all a happy Easter.”
He said “while we reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ to humanity and await his return to save the world , the occasion should also reawaken our passion to play a part in Ghana’s development and growth.”
Easter should remind us to exhibit the Christ-like trait of personal sacrifice for humanity- Vice President Bawumia
He also urged Ghanaians to use the Easter festival to reflect on the Christ-like trait of personal sacrifice for humanity and rekindle our enthusiasm to help build Ghana firmly.
Dr. Bawumia reiterated the call on adhering to the COVID-19 health measures and pleaded with Ghanaians to celebrate the occasion with care.
"Let's stay safe and continue to observe COVID-19 protocols during the celebration." he said.
Posted by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday, 1 April 2021