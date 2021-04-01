NPP Western North group WENGA honour Mac Manu

A six member delegation of the Western North Grassroots Agenda (WENGA) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has paid a courtesy call on the 2020 Campaign Manager for the party, Mr. Peter Mac Manu at the party's campaign office in Accra.
The delegation, led by Mr. Isaac Amanor, presented a citation to Mac Manu for his various roles and enormous support for WENGA and the party in the region, which they said helped greatly in the party’s performance and victory.
Mr. Mac Manu, a former national chairman who was also a Western regional chairman of the party, welcomed and thanked the delegation for the visit, saying he was particularly excited that members of the region he was once a regional chairman had come to visit him.
He commended them for the various roles they played during the 2020 campaign and elections, adding that even though the region did well, it could have done better by securing more seats for the NPP. Mr. Mac Manu proceeded to analyze results of the parliamentary elections in the nine constituencies of the region with the delegation.
The Campaign Manager who expressed gratitude for the citation honour, admonished the group to continue working as a team and in unity to improve the electoral fortunes of the NPP in the region. He promised also to continue playing his role as he has always done, emphasizing his continued support for the region to help establish the NPP as the dominant political party.
WENGA delegation
The leader of the WENGA delegation, Mr. Isaac Amanor explained that they found it befitting to visit the Campaign Manager to show their appreciation for the enormous support they received from him during the campaign period.
They had come to also commend the Campaign Manager for his exemplary leadership throughout the campaign and in the run up to the general elections, saying it was the likes of Chairman Mac Manu who encouraged some of them to give of their best in ensuring the party did well in the elections.
While admitting that the party could have done better in the region, the delegation explained that the party came up against a number of challenges but they had learnt the bitter lessons to inform their future campaigns.
The citation to Mr. Peter Mac Manu, according to the delegation, was to express their gratitude for his contribution towards the greater good of the party. They therefore encouraged him to continue playing important roles in keeping the party together for the many battles ahead.
The WENGA delegation expressed gratitude for the appointment of Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, MP for Sefwi Wiawso as Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and Mr. Rocky Obeng as the Western North Regional Minister.
To their plea for Mr. Mac Manu to also lobby for more competent and qualified individuals from the region to occupy positions in government to uplift the image of the region and ensure development, the Campaign Manager assured them that just as Article 35 (6) (b) of the 1992 Constitution prescribes regional and gender balance in public appointments, all 16 regions including the Western North Region will have a fair representation of persons appointed into public service.