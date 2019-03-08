DWM urges innovation to remove barriers against gender equality

The Developing Women for Mobilisation (DWM) has urged the government to find innovative ways that can remove barriers and accelerate progress for gender equality.
Formerly, the 31st December Women’s Movement, the organisation now re-christened DWM is of the view that the current trajectories showed that existing interventions would be impossible to achieve the sustainable developmental goals by 2030.
It argued that for a more sustainable future, Ghana required all industry leaders, game changing startups, social entrepreneurs, gender equality activists and women innovation through transformative shifts, integrated approaches and new solutions for gender parity.
In a message signed by its President, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, to mark international Women’s Day today, the DWM said Ghana was currently implementing several social protection programmes but “DWM believes women and girls are still facing various difficulties.”
UN Global Theme
The 2019 International Women’s Day is under the UN Global theme “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change.”
As commented by the UN Secretary General and UN Women Executive Director, Phumzule Mlambo-Ngcuka “ when we approach planning with an innovative “think equal” mindset that take the needs of women and girls into account right from inception, it is remarkable how different those plans can look, whether it is urban planning that designs for commuter safety, rural daycare centres that offer workers positive solutions for childcare, or the use of biometrics as ID to replace formal registration documents that many women may not have or control.”
Political parties
The DWM message therefore entreated all political parties in the country to develop a level playing field for women in all political parties in Ghana.
It stated that political parties must also develop sensitive gender policies and undertake internal reforms to promote sustainable gender equality.
Enhancing gender equality within political parties, the DWM said, would improve their internal democracy, ensure inclusion and fairness from a gender perspective in its functioning and increase the likelihood of more transparent, fair and accountable governance within parties.
Balance for better
By the International Women’s Day campaign of 2019, and the theme “Balance for Better”, the DWM urged all to focus on building a gender balanced society from grassroots activism to national actions and also provide a unified direction for Ghana, stressing that “this will ensure peace, security and development for our nation.”
Congratulations
The DWM used the occasion to congratulate all whose efforts continued to make positive impact in the lives of women and girls in the workplace, market place, community and Ghana.
It declared “once again the International Women’s Day is here with us. A whole year has gone by so quickly and our relentless efforts and continuous courageous fight for Gender Equality prevails.”
DWM pays homage to all pioneering women around the world, especially those in Ghana through their innovation, technology, entrepreneurship and design, it concluded.