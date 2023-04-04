Duffuor pledges salary, pension scheme for party executives

Daily Graphic Politics Apr - 04 - 2023 , 08:52

An aspiring Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has promised party executives that under his leadership, he will ensure all party workers are well paid, and also institute a pension scheme for the cadres and aged members of the party.

Interacting with branch and constituency executives on his campaign tour of the Volta region, Dr Duffuor said: “We will build party offices for each region and all constituencies across the country and pay the workers and executives.”

“We have to honour the cadres who formed the party for us.

What most of them are going through now is not fair. We should be able to put in place a pension scheme for the aged and cadres so that they can pay off their medical bills and have a decent livelihood,” Dr Duffuor said.

He further stated that these initiatives will make the party stronger and more attractive, not only to the children and grandchildren of these individuals but also to the majority of Ghanaians, making the NDC stronger and more attractive.

The former Governor and Finance Minister, who was on a 3-day campaign tour of the Volta Region, visited the Central Tongu, North Tongu, South Tongu, Akatsi South and Anlo constituencies, where his message of grassroots empowerment has been received by crowds of enthusiastic delegates and supporters.

Salary structure

Dr Duffuor, during his campaign, also pledged to establish a salary structure for the party’s executives to provide financial support for their work for the party.

The salary structure, he said, would be designed to ensure that NDC executives received fair and reasonable compensation for their work while also ensuring the sustainability of the party's finances.

“Our executives work tirelessly to promote the values and ideals of the NDC and they deserve to be fairly compensated for their efforts.

The introduction of the salary structure is a vital step towards recognising the contributions of our executives and ensuring their financial security,” he said.

Dr Duffuor stated that the executives were the backbone of the party for which reason he would ensure that they received fair compensation for their work.

“We are committed to the principles of fairness and equity and we believe that this is the right thing to do,” he added.

He said the structure would provide the executives with financial support to continue their work for the party and to ensure the sustainability of the party's finances.

The initiative, he said, would also help attract and retain talented individuals who were dedicated to advancing the ideals of the NDC.

Funding

Dr Duffuor said the party, under him, would fund the salary structure from its own resources, ensuring that the funding was sustainable in the long term.

“The funding will be reviewed periodically to ensure that it is adequate to support the salary structure,” he added.

Dr Duffuor pledged that the management of the salary structure would be transparent and accountable.

“Regular reports on the performance of the structure will be published, and executives will be provided with periodic updates on their salary levels,” he explained.

Oti

Meanwhile, the NDC flag bearer hopeful has taken his campaign to the Oti region, where he would spend two days interacting with party supporters and delegates.