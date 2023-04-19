Duffuor ends campaign in 3 regions

Daily Graphic Politics Apr - 19 - 2023 , 09:15

Aspiring Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has said his leadership will ensure the party works closely with government in order to further strengthen the grassroots of the party in a sustainable fashion.

“I will ensure appointments are made in consultation with you, the constituency and branch executives when elected leader of the party and President of the Republic come 2025,” he said.

Dr Duffuor said this when he addressed delegates and supporters of the party as part of his just ended campaign tour of the Northern, North East and Savannah Regions.

He interacted with the regional, constituency, and branch executives of the party in all the constituencies of the three regions.

In the Northern region, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana and Finance Minister, paid a courtesy call on Ya- Na Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

Dr Duffuor said it was a honour to meet with the Ya-Na to discuss matters of mutual interest.

“ I look forward to future engagements with traditional leaders across the length and breadth of our beloved nation for us to work towards a common goal of building a Better Ghana,” he stated.