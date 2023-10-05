DSNDC advocates for Alhaji Mbalba's continued leadership in NDC-UK Ireland Chapter

GraphicOnline Politics Oct - 05 - 2023 , 13:25

The Diaspora Sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress (DSNDC) are advocating for the delegates in the NDC-UK Ireland Chapter to reelect the incumbent Chairman, Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, in recognition of his selfless and dedicated leadership.

In a press release jointly signed by the leadership of the Diaspora Sympathizers of the NDC (DSNDC), it was emphasized that retaining Chairman Mbalba would signify a continuation of his remarkable and unwavering service towards the collective goal of bringing the NDC and President Dramani Mahama back into power. Their shared vision is to create a better Ghana for both future generations and the yet-unborn.

The release said Chairman Mbalba's tenure at the helm of the NDC-UK Ireland Chapter has been characterized by a track record of tangible achievements. Is said under his leadership, the chapter has seen significant growth and progress, "Membership has surged, and the chapter has expanded its reach with the establishment of new branches, making it one of the most vibrant and active chapters in the NDC diaspora network".

"One of Chairman Mbalba's notable achievements has been fostering a strong sense of unity among NDC members in the UK and Ireland. He has worked tirelessly to bridge the gap between the diaspora and the party in Ghana, ensuring that the voices and concerns of NDC supporters abroad are heard and addressed. This strong connection has been instrumental in creating a robust and cohesive NDC community overseas.

"Chairman Mbalba's commitment to the welfare of NDC members extends beyond political matters. He has been a pillar of support for individuals facing personal challenges, providing assistance with issues ranging from immigration concerns to financial hardships. His dedication to ensuring that every member feels valued and cared for has earned him the respect and admiration of many.

"As the election day approaches, the Diaspora Sympathizers of the NDC are not alone in their call for the retention of Chairman Mbalba. Supporters and well-wishers within the NDC-UK Ireland Chapter and beyond have echoed their sentiments, recognizing the indelible mark he has left on the chapter's history. The upcoming election promises to be a crucial moment in determining the chapter's future, and the hope is that Chairman Mbalba's leadership will continue to guide it towards even greater accomplishments," the release said.