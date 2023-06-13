Dreams of Nkrumah dashed — CPP

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) says the dreams of its founder and Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, for a self-sufficient and sustainable Ghana has been dashed because of policies that do not benefit Ghanaians.

It said in a statement issued and signed by the General Secretary, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, to mark the party’s 74th anniversary that the country had no import substitution policy to ensure that there was a cap on goods that had to be imported into the country.

“Unfortunately, most of our consumables are imported.

An attempt at industrialisation is left in the hands of foreigners whose only interest is to make profit, and repatriate most of their resources out of this country, contributing to the weakening of our local currency.

The statement said while the CPP ruled Ghana with a well-thought out Economic Development Plan which was aimed at ensuring that the country attained economic independence, successive governments had had no plans to ensure that Ghana had a sound economy.

In marking the anniversary yesterday, the CPP reflected on the past and projected into the future.

It recalled the struggle by the party to gain independence for Ghana with a view to creating jobs through the massive industrialisation drive, the quest to liberate the nation from the claws of colonialism and imperialism.

The struggle was to ensure that as Africans and Ghanaians, “we will forever be capable of managing our own affairs as espoused by our Founder Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who was also Ghana’s first president.

“As the party goes forward to create the internal mechanisms and structures to enable us win power in 2024 to liberate this nation, we call on all comrades to support the cause towards bringing victory and liberation to Ghana.

“Ghana needs the CPP to come on board at this crucial moment of our existence,” the statement added.