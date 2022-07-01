Dr. Wereko-Brobby jibes government's IMF move

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Dr. Yves Charles Wereko-Brobbey, popularly known as Tarzan, appears to mock the economic managers of the country following government's decision to engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.
In a terse post on social media—Facebook, Dr. Wereko-Brobby shared a poster in the Twi language, "Mo Ano Fuu Kwa!" loosely translated as "empty braggarts."
Dr. Wereko-Brobby also added to the post: "#CountryBROKE", suggesting the country is broke.
Ordinarily a member of the ruling NPP, Wereko-Brobby has criticised a good number of government policies, including the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy, popularly known as E-Levy.