Dr. Wereko-Brobby jibes government's IMF move

BY: graphic.com.gh
Dr Charles Wereko-Brobbey
New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Dr. Yves Charles Wereko-Brobbey, popularly known as Tarzan, appears to mock the economic managers of the country following government's decision to engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

In a terse post on social media—Facebook, Dr. Wereko-Brobby shared a poster in the Twi language, "Mo Ano Fuu Kwa!" loosely translated as  "empty braggarts."

Dr. Wereko-Brobby also added to the post: "#CountryBROKE", suggesting the country is broke. 

Ordinarily a member of the ruling NPP, Wereko-Brobby has criticised a good number of government policies, including the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy, popularly known as E-Levy.