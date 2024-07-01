Next article: EC to re-open voters register for transfers, proxy and special voting applications from July 3 to 5

Dr. Kokofu calls for support for Bawumia/NAPO ticket

GraphicOnline Politics Jul - 01 - 2024 , 19:29

A former CEO of the Environmental Protection Agency, Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the public to rally behind the Bawumia/NAPO ticket for the 2024 elections.

In a press statement issued on Monday, July 1, 2024, Dr. Kokofu announced that he had reached out to Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, congratulating him on his nomination by the NPP Flagbearer and Leader.

Dr. Kokofu, a former Member of Parliament for Bantama, pledged his full support for the team, emphasizing the importance of breaking the eight-year political cycle.

"I have already congratulated Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) on his nomination and have pledged my unflinching support. We shall together prosecute the Breaking-The-8 Agenda," the statement read.

Dr. Kokofu also called on all party members to unite and work towards the 2024 election victory.

"Let us all rally behind the Flagbearer and the Running Mate in unity. Reconciling and energising the rank and file remains the only sure bet to clinch victory in the general elections come 2024. Once again, IT IS POSSIBLE!!!" he added.