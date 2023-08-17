Dr Eleblu files to contest North Tongu

A senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr John Saviour Yaw Eleblu, has pledged to win the North Tongu seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

“I have what it takes to be a parliamentary candidate to challenge the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate to win the seat.

I am very ready to change the narrative of NPP in North Tongu and bring hope to party folk in the constituency,” he said.

He stated this when he filed his nomination at the party’s office in Battor to contest the NPP parliamentary candidate slot.

Dr Eleblu said he was determined to unseat the NDC’s Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as the member of parliament for the North Tongu Constituency.

Development

He said the NPP had contributed immensely to the development of the constituency including investing in the US$34 million Togorme Irrigation project, which is expected to serve as a foundational infrastructure for the development of agricultural and agribusiness projects for the needed economic transformation.

He said the NPP had ensured the construction of new roads in the area, two new courts for the judiciary to facilitate the quick delivery of justice, the building of a new market complex in Juapong, and many more.

“North Tongu deserves a real MP.

Somebody who will represent the people and lobby for jobs and development projects.

And not somebody who is becoming like a vigilante who is going round chasing people for budget overruns,” he said.