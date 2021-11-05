Digitising economy: PNC demands better telecommunications services

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has called for better telecommunications services from the service providers.
That, it said, would support the government's digitisation of the economy.
In a statement issued by the party and signed by its General Secretary, Ms Janet Asana Nabla, it explained that the provision of quality, affordable and reliable telecommunication services was critical in driving innovation and accelerating economic growth.
It said as a political party with a great interest to ensure Ghanaians live more comfortable lives, the PNC appreciated the digitisation agenda set by the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
It said the party was, however, concerned about the poor communication network and poor internet services in most parts of the country; thus making the realisation of those prospects very difficult.
“Generally, Ghanaians are complaining of poor internet and communication services and these must be addressed as soon as possible.
“Again, we are asking for judicious spending in the digitisation agenda and to avoid any corruption scandals,” it stated.
Reservations
The statement urged critics of the government’s digitisation agenda to do so with circumspection, stressing that “those of us criticising must do so towards bettering the agenda and making it achievable”.
He said making payments for goods and services and renewing National Health Insurance cards from the comfort of one’s home or office were commendable.
It said performing such functions also prevented long queues at service centres and helped clients to avoid heavy traffic.
It said it was no wonder that The World Economic Forum’s global information report estimated that “an increase of 10 per cent in a country’s digitisation score fuels a 0.75 per cent growth in GDP per capita”.
The statement said the prospects in digitising the economy would put money in the pocket of Ghanaians.
It said a future PNC government should equally prioritise the digitisation of the Ghanaian economy in a much better form.