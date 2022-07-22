Delay in execution of projects: Ashanti NPP MPs urge constituents to exercise restraint

Members of Parliament (MPs) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from the Ashanti Region have urged their constituents to use dialogue to resolve the issues surrounding roads and other projects that have stalled in the region.
They advised their constituents not to use violence or threats to resolve the issue but rather use the right channels to address their grievances.
Context
The appeal by the Ashanti MPs caucus of the NPP to their constituents is coming on the heels of last Monday’s attacks on the Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, by some of his constituents at the Suame Magazine area.
Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, was in his constituency to meet with his people to explain why some road projects in the area had delayed but he was pelted with sachet water and stones for failing to fi x their bad roads.
Apology
Addressing journalists on the unfortunate incident that occurred in Suame involving the Majority Leader at Parliament House yesterday, the MP for Asante Akyem Central, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, called on those who took part in that incident to go to their leaders and apologise.
“We condemn this act and call on our constituents to exercise restraint,” he stated. He, therefore, gave the assurance that all the road projects and the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Projects (IPEP) started by the NPP government would be completed to bring about confidence in the ruling government.
Mr Anyimadu-Antwi, who is also the chair of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, said from August 1 to September 30, 2022, the MPs would be in their various constituencies to engage with constituents to let them know what is being done to address the stalled road projects and the others in their respective areas.
He noted that while some of the projects had been completed, others were ongoing, saying that although the projects had stalled, they had not been abandoned.
He mentioned some of the projects that the government was undertaking in the region as Kumawu/ Fomena and Konongo hospitals which were almost completed and Atwema Nwabiagya Military Hospital which was also ongoing, Tepa hospital which has been completed and many others in the Ashanti Region, including the several extension projects at the airport in the region.
He said the region was a benefi ciary of 277 kilometres of asphalt overlays in the inner city of Kumasi as well as some interchanges.