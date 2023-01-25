CPP poised to win 2024 elections - Nana Sarpong Kumankumah

The Chairperson of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpongmaa Sarpong Kumankumah, has stated that the party is poised and ready to win the 2024 elections.
She said the party was taking the necessary steps to make this dream a reality.
“The road to victory has started for us with the holding of committee meetings with all party leaders in the various regions and constituencies. From the meetings, we agreed that it was time to take over the governance of this country. We want the whole world, especially the diaspora and the youth in particular to know that the CPP is poised to take over power.”
“The country has given the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) enough chances to prove themselves but the results are nothing to write home about. It is on this note that we are going hard this time around,” she noted.
Reactivation
The Cpp chairperson, who disclosed this to the Daily Graphic on the sidelines of a press briefing held last Thursday, added that the committee meeting was also to strategise on how to reactivate the energies of Ghanaians towards the ‘Grand Mobilisation Drive’, of the party, particularly among members of the party who left due to one reason or the other.
“Come join and take over the party. So that you can take over the governance of this nation. That is what CPP has done. At the meeting, we agreed to open the doors to the polling stations, a lot of positions have been opened. And everybody is welcome to join the party so that we can go there and put all the good ideas to build the nation, to make the nation work for us,” she said.
Future leaders
Acknowledging the fact that the youth were the future leaders of a country, Nana Sarpong Kumankumah called on them to rally behind the party this time around, as they worked to bring change, stressing that “we would be a country you can inherit when we are gone”.
“All the youth who are confused, not sure what to do and are frustrated with the two parties, who are looking for an alternative, looking to put in their quota in governing this nation, this is the time for you,” she noted.
Track record
Nana Sarpong Kumankumah cited the achievements of the founder, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, as an indication that the CPP has a track record of making things happen.
“Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah is the root, the father and founder of the nation for which reason we have the Ghana we are enjoying today. Dr Nkrumah within a very short time was able to lead the CPP and everything that matters in Ghana was formed. We have done it and we can do it, our records are there,” she said.
