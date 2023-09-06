Consider my service to NPP - Amoah to Ablekuma Central delegates

A parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Ablekuma Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Collins Amoah, has appealed to delegates of the party to consider his track record as a grass-roots person and vote for him massively to contest on the ticket of the party for the 2024 general election.

He said the good people of Ablekuma Central were only waiting for the party’s delegates to endorse him as the NPP parliamentary candidate for 2024 and they together with them would send him to Parliament to represent them.

Mr Amoah, a businessman, who made the appeal in an interview with the Daily Graphic during his campaign tour of the constituency, said he was the best among the four aspirants who had filed to contest the primary.

The other three are Samuel Brako, a former Member of Parliament (MP); Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey, and a Deputy Communications Director at the Presidency, Jefferson Sackey.

Mr Amoah said he has served the constituents of Ablekuma Central diligently and was the most experienced among the four, adding that he was the most qualified among all the candidates based on his service to the party in the constituency and his knowledge of the area.

"I served as an organiser, a communicator, a polling agent and other roles for the party in this constituency.

This is not my first time of contesting for the position.

In 2015 when I decided to contest I was told to step down for the then MP and I agreed.

I believe this is my time based on my track record," he told the Daily Graphic.

Mr Amoah noted that some major challenges bedevilling the constituency were lack of infrastructure and unemployment.

"Abossey Okai Spare Parts is located at the centre of Ablekuma Central and they contribute immensely to the economy but they lack the needed infrastructure to even do better for the economy and I hope to address that if given the nod," he stated.

He also pledged to deal with the perennial drainage problems that hampered economic activities during the rainy season in the constituency.

"If you know Ablekuma Central very well, you will realise that unemployment is a major challenge and this is where I will also focus my attention to create jobs for the youth, which I have already started with my job fair programme, which I will continue," he stated.

He called on the delegates to make the best choice when it comes to election day and ensure the success of the party come election 2024.

Currently the Ablekuma Central Constituency parliamentary seat is being held by the National Democratic Congress MP, Dan Abdul-Latif, who defeated the then sitting NPP MP, Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey in the 2020 election.