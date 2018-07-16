Change mindset to confront menace of corruption - Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has stressed the need for a national change of the mindset that limits the understanding of corruption to the misappropriation of funds by the public sector and government-related persons
.
The former President admitted that Ghana was having grave challenges dealing with corruption in spite of the progress made in other facets of national life.
Keeping the moral fabric intact
“Ghana as a nation has made positive strides to enhance her democracy, stabilise
The former President made the call when he delivered the keynote address at the 2018 Ghana UK-Based Achievement (GUBA) Awards in London last Saturday.
Flt Lt Rawlings said Ghana’s role as a hub of peace and the gateway to Africa meant she had to contribute in diverse ways to make the continent a better place, stating: “The world can only hold us in high esteem on how much we connect to universal shared values of truth and integrity.”
He,
Conflicts, violence and injustice
For him, he has reached a phase in life where he should be enjoying life after decades of tireless service where he will be content to see his compatriots prosper and gain access to basic amenities and to see an African continent where safety, freedom and
“How do I experience any peace of mind when I see my fellow Africans butcher one another as has happened in countries such as Sudan, Nigeria and Cameroun? How can I not feel pain and anger when innocent victims, especially women and children, are mindlessly killed?” the former President asked.
Touching on the conflicts and violence in parts of the continent, former President Rawlings said too much wealth and power happened to be in the hands of many wrong people with some countries under the grip of unconscionable characters and their partners in the so-called developed world.
Former President Rawlings said democracy that was not based on the rule of law and freedom and justice would eventually collapse as experienced in Egypt, Libya and Tunisia.
GUBA and its Founder and Chief Executive, Dentaa Amoateng, received commendation from the former President for their recognition of the diverse cultural and economic potential of Ghanaians.
He also commended GUBA for its humanitarian roles in the areas of autism and support for educational institutions in Ghana.