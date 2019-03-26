Bawumia to engage stakeholders on economy on April 3 - Spokesperson

Dr. Gideon Boako, spokesperson of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has explained the April 3 Town Hall Meeting will offer his boss an opportunity to engage key stakeholders on the economy
.
Dr. Bawumia, who is also the head of the Economic Management Team, will be speaking on the theme “Our progress, Our status, Our future”.
Dr. Boako clarified that the Town Hall Meeting will not take the form of lectures held by Dr. Bawumia while in opposition, but will stress on measures being implemented by the Akufo-Addo administration to make the economy attractive to investors as well as build confidence.
“People expect that he should be holding lectures and speak about the economy as he used to do while in opposition, but that certainly cannot be done.
He added: “In opposition, you hardly get to engage institutions like AGI, Bankers Association and others so the only way the public could get to hear about him and what he had to offer was through press conferences and lectures. But now that Dr. Bawumia is in power and a Vice President, he doesn’t have the latitude of time and his life is regulated by the constitution of Ghana and his work well defined. It doesn’t happen anywhere in the world that a Vice President holds press conferences at will.”
The much-anticipated engagement will be attended by civil society groups, economic think tanks, trade unions and stakeholders in the financial sector.