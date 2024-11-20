Featured

Bawumia highlights DRIP initiative as commitment to inclusive road development

GraphicOnline Politics Nov - 20 - 2024 , 09:34

Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reaffirmed the government’s dedication to improving road infrastructure nationwide through the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP).

During a campaign visit to Ahafo Ano South on Tuesday, Dr. Bawumia explained the rationale behind DRIP, emphasizing its role in addressing the pressing road challenges faced by districts across Ghana.

Advertisement

“We realized that in many districts, the roads were in poor condition. To address this, we introduced the DRIP initiative, which equips every district with modern earth-moving machinery such as rollers, excavators, graders, concrete mixers, and tipper trucks. These tools enable districts to improve feeder and access roads while awaiting permanent construction by major contractors,” Dr. Bawumia said.

He noted that road infrastructure is a significant priority, adding, “Your roads, and generally roads in Ghana, are very dear to me, and I assure you that as President, I will make them a priority.”

Widespread impact and support

The DRIP initiative has empowered Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to undertake road improvement and maintenance projects independently. This has been lauded by traditional authorities, religious leaders, and other key stakeholders.

Work under DRIP is already underway in various districts, addressing critical road infrastructure needs and enhancing accessibility, particularly in rural areas.

Commitment to inclusive development



Dr. Bawumia highlighted DRIP as an example of the government’s commitment to inclusive development, ensuring that no district is left behind in national progress.

The initiative aligns with broader efforts to enhance economic activity and improve living conditions in underserved areas, contributing to the overall socio-economic growth of Ghana.

As the 2024 elections approach, Dr. Bawumia has pledged to prioritize road development as a key focus of his leadership, reinforcing the government’s vision of equitable infrastructure development across all regions.