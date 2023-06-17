Bawumia files nomination to contest flagbearership

Chris Nunoo Politics Jun - 17 - 2023 , 12:37

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during the presentation of his nomination forms to contest the flagbearship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) laid out his vision for the country and the party.

He said he had built a solid track record of achievements and performance over the last two decades and should now be entrusted with the mantle to lead his party and subsequently the country.

Addressing a large crowd of party supporters who besieged the NPP headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra yesterday, Dr Bawumia said during his time as Vice-President he had shown unflinching loyalty to the party and the government.

The NPP has set November 4, this year, to elect a candidate to lead the party into the 2024 general election.

Vision

Sharing snippets of his vision for the country should he become President, Dr Bawumia said it was possible for Ghana to be like the advanced nations if the people put their minds to it and their energies behind it.

He said it was possible with the technologies available, including emerging ones backed by a renewed mindset, to be able to leapfrog

impossibilities and make the unimaginable possible.

Dr Bawumia further indicated that "It is possible to break the eight in order to continue with the transformational policies we have started."

"It is possible and that is why I am offering myself in all humility to contest in the primaries of this phenomenal party, the great NPP, to become our presidential candidate for 2024, and "Isha Allah, the President of the Republic of Ghana", he said to cheers from the crowed who he addressed through loud speakers set up for the occasion.

Dr Bawumia called on all supporters and lovers of the NPP to throw their weight behind him from now through the party's primaries, through the general election in December 2024 and beyond and expressed the hope that "By the grace of God victory will be ours."

Party faithful

Hundreds of supporters of the NPP clad in party paraphernalia thronged the party headquarters amid singing and dancing.

The enthusiastic supporters who obviously were rooting for the candidature of Vice-President Bawumia charged the atmosphere, giving the security detail of the Vice-President a hectic time.

Dr Bawumia said the time had come to move Ghana to the next level by building on the foundations the government and for that matter what the NPP had put in place so far.

He said together with the party faithful and all Ghanaians he would ensure the country leveraged technology, data and systems for inclusive economic growth.

"I want to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa. I want us to bridge the digital divide and apply digital technology and artificial intelligence for the transformation of healthcare, education and public service delivery, among others," he said.

"Together with you, I want to see a Ghana with an education system tilted towards Science. Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), robotics, artificial intelligence, digital and vocational skills to cope with the demands of the fourth industrial revolution," he stated.

Dr Bawumia also expressed optimism to see a country which catered for the poor, the vulnerable, the excluded and the sick, adding that "Iwant to see a Ghana where we attain food security in the shortest possible time through the application of science, data and irrigation to commercial farming."

The Vice-President gave the assurance that he would complete the ongoing digitalisation of all farms across the 16 regions, and that he would maximise the benefits from the natural resources like gold, lithium and other minerals through policies like value addition, enhancing the gold for oil policy and dedication of specific gold concessions to the Bank of Ghana to enhance the accumulation of gold reserves.

SMEs

Dr Bawumia also said he would empower local businesses, develop an efficient credit system through credit scoring by leveraging on the integrated databases across banks, the DVLA, NIA, digital address systems.

Touching on the energy sector, Dr Bawumia stressed his determination to ensure the country was energy self-sufficient at a reduced cost through solar and other renewables.