Ayawaso Central MCE Alhaji Quaye retained by Assembly Members

Assembly Members of the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly have confirmed Alhaji Mohammed Ababio Quaye as the Municipal Chief Executive for a second term.
Alhaji Quaye, who had been nominated by President Akufo-Addo to serve another term secured the votes of all 17 Assembly Members, including 12 elected and five government appointees, in an exercise supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission on Monday (September 17) in Accra.
In his acceptance speech, Alhaji Quaye promised to work with all residents to ensure that development projects are brought to the Municipality
"To achieve this, I will continue to introduce more reforms to help improve the Assembly's Revenue Mobilization drive and also to aggressively tackle the menace of sanitation and crime-related issues in the Municipality," he said.
"Furthermore, I would like to assure you of a transparent and accountable administration, as well as teamwork in solving the challenges of the Municipality".
He also expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo for re-nominating him and the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey as well as the Assembly Members for the overwhelming endorsement.
Alhaji Quaye also committed to running a transparent administration and employing teamwork to solve the challenges of the Municipality.
Vote
In an act that foretold his overwhelming endorsement, Alhaji Quaye was assured by the Assembly Members that he did not have to make an address before the vote because they had worked with him for over one year.
The Presiding Member, Mr Hudu Ismai urged the Assembly Members to spare Alhaji Quaye the discomfort of having to come before them again because his re-nomination by President Akufo-Addo was in recognition of his hard work and achievements in the constituency.
"Honourable Alhaji Quaye is not a new member in our midst, we know him well and now he has earned renomination from the President for his hard work, achievements and moral standards. It is based on this that I urge you to vote overwhelmingly for our Chief Executive," Mr Ismai said.
The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Quartey who doubles as the Member Parliament for Ayawaso Central said he was confident that Alhaji Quaye would be retained but appealed to the Assembly Members to ensure that he received 100 per cent of the vote.
"I know you will confirm him but bring him back to land a hundred per cent, so that Ghana would be proud of your constituency. I would be proud of my constituency and the Ayawaso Constituency would be proud of you," Mr Quartey said.
"I plead with you, Honourable Assembly Members just make it one touch and a hundred per cent".
The voting and declaration of results were conducted in under 30 minutes with Alhaji Quaye being congratulated by the Regional Minister and all Assembly Members after the results were declared.