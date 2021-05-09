AU appoints John Mahama as envoy to Somalia

The African Union (AU) has appointed former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama as its High Representative to Somalia, to help mediate between stakeholders towards a mutually acceptable compromise for the holding of elections in the country.
The Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat made the announcement in a statement on Saturday (May 9, 2021), saying Mr Mahama will work with Somali stakeholders to reach a mutually acceptable compromise. The stakeholders have failed to agree on an electoral calendar and on who should manage the polls.
“In fulfilling his mandate, Mahama will be supported by the peacekeepers serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) to ensure mediation efforts and the peace support operation work together seamlessly,” he said.
Mr Mahamat further urged the Somali stakeholders to negotiate in good faith and to make the interests of Somalia and the well-being of the Somali people above all else in the search for an inclusive settlement to the electoral crisis.
“This should usher in a democratically elected government with the legitimacy and mandate to resolve the remaining outstanding political and constitutional issues that are posing a threat to the stability of the country and the region as a whole.” He added.
Mr Mahama was the President of Ghana from July 24, 2012, to January 7, 2017. He previously served as Vice President of Ghana from January 2009 to July 2012 and took office as president on 24 July 2012 following the death of his predecessor, John Atta Mills. Mr Mahama lost the 2020 Presidential Election to the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.