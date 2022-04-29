Attack on NPP Nasara Coordinator: Police arrest two suspects

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nasara Coordinator of the Sissala-West Constituency is in stable condition at the Upper West Regional Hospital following injuries he sustained after he was attacked at Gwollu in the Upper West Region.
The Coordinator, Musah Iddrisu Walaika, 45, was butchered by some unknown assailants, numbering about 10 at Gwollu.
He sustained serious wounds all over his body with his left hand almost severed.
Police investigate
The Upper West Regional Police Command is currently investigating the attack on Mr Walaika.
Two suspects, Tora Kangjewu, 30 and Vallesin Bayuka, 39, all based at Gwollu, are currently in custody assisting the police in the investigations.
Confirming the incident, the Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Peter Ndekugri, said the police personnel at Gwollu received a distress call around 10 p.m. last Monday that a helpless young man was being attacked with cutlasses and sticks.
He said the caller also indicated that the victim was lying in a pool of blood at the Hospital Junction, a suburb of Gwollu.
He said when the police rushed to the scene, the assailants fled.
Mr Ndekugri said the victim was subsequently conveyed to the District Hospital and later referred to the regional hospital at Wa.
He said the police have intensified their search for the assailants to face the full rigours of the law.
He appealed to members of the public with relevant information on the case to contact the police.
Background
Iddrisu Walaika has been the NASARA Coordinator of the area since 2009 and was seeking re-election in the forthcoming Constituency Executive Elections slated for April 30, this year.