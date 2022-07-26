Atta Mills family to initiate legal processes to stop Koku Anyidoho's institute

The family of former President John Evans Atta Mills has said it was going to initiate legal processes to stop Samuel Koku Anyidoho from continuing to use the name of the late president to run his institute.
Graphic Online's Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson & Joshua Bediako Koomson reports that the family of the late President has thrown scorn on the activities of the Atta Mills Institute led by Koku Anyidoho.
The Ebusuapayin of the family and brother of the late President, Dr Cadman Mills, said the family is therefore seeking legal advice to stop the activities of the Atta Mills Institute (AMI).
“The so called Atta Mills Institute is unauthorised, it is also unsanctioned, unappreciated and it is most unwelcome, Dr Cadman Mills said at the JEA Mills Commemorative lecture currently being held in Accra.
Dr Cadman Mills also accused Mr Anyidoho of using the Atta Mills Institute to “sow divisions and insult elders”, adding that "this is not what Fiifi [Atta Mills] stood for.”
Asomdwee park
Dr Cadman Mills also described the refurbished Asomdwee park where the late President is buried as not representing Prof J.E.A. Mills.
He accused the Atta Mills institute of championing the refurbishment of the park not to honour the late President but to “promote themselves and their paymasters.”
According to Dr Cadman Mills, apart from the name on the tombstone, which he said was spelt wrongly, that is with a hyphen, everything at the park did not stand for the the late President Mills.
more to follow...