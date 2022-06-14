Asuogyaman MP launches "Let's Read Together" programme

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asuogyaman Constituency, Thomas Apem Nyarko has launched an educational programme to promote reading habits among school pupils across the constituency.
Dubbed "Let's Read Together" the programme was launched at the Senchi Methodist Primary School.
Addressing the gathering at the program, the MP said he will visit some schools in the constituency to read with them.
According to him, he will continue to support shaping the lives of future leaders by providing a conducive environment and materials to promote learning in the constituency.
"I will visit selected schools every Monday to read a passage with pupils after which questions will be asked for the pupils to answer both orally and in writing. I am also grateful to everyone who has come to support this program to become a success," he said.
The MP also supported the programme with a donation of educational materials such as school bags, books, crayons, pencils and other learning materials.
The donation was supported by a foundation called "Heaven's Relief".
The District Director of Education, Madam Augustina Owusu expressed gratitude to the MP for his unflinching support towards education in the constituency.
The event was graced by dignitaries including the Chief of Senchi and Nifahene of Akwamu Traditional Area, Nana Ofei Addo Agyeman II and his sub-chiefs, the District Director of Education, Madam Augustina Owusu and the resident Reverend Minister of the Presbyterian Church, Rev. Elijah Foh Amaning.