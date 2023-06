Assin North by-election: Alleged imposter in military uniform arrested

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Jun - 27 - 2023 , 12:52

A man wearing a military uniform, said to be an imposter has been arrested at Assin Bereku in the ongoing by-election in the Assin North constituency.

He was arrested by the police.





He was arrested after some people alerted the police.

The man reportedly had a weapon on him when he was arrested,

Three candidates are vying for the Assin North seat.