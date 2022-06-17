Arise Ghana invites Nyaho-Tamakloe to demonstration

The leadership of pressure group, Arise Ghana has officially invited a founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe to its demonstration scheduled for June 28 and June 29.
A statement jointly signed by leading members of Arise Ghana, Listowel Nana Poku and Comrade Mensah Thompson said the team also informed Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe of the objectives of the Arise Ghana group.
"Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe on his part welcomed the group and counselled us to see the course we have chosen as service to the people and nothing more. He admonished us to be people of integrity and to remain resolute and united in the pursuit of the objectives of the group," the statement said.
"Above all, the senior Citizen and Statesman assured Arise Ghana of his unflinching support and his presence at our upcoming demonstration scheduled for the 28th and 29th of June, 2022".
Purpose of demonstration
The statement further disclosed that the purpose of the demonstration is to protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the government that has imposed excruciating economic hardship on Ghanaians.
It is also to protest against the imposition of the Electronic Transactions Levy on the "already-burdened Ghanaian people" by the government.
The group is demanding a fullscale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditure.
It will also protest against the alleged grabbing of state lands by government officials, police brutality and the Agyapa Royalties deal.