Amidu will act when ready — President

The Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu, will start prosecuting corrupt public officers in both past and present administrations when he is ready, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians.
President Akufo-Addo stated during his third State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday that it was important for the Special Prosecutor to investigate alleged cases of corruption before going ahead to start prosecuting the people involved.
After almost one-and-a-half years since Mr Martin Amidu was sworn into office, he is yet to haul any alleged corrupt official to court for prosecution.
About a month ago, former President Jerry John Rawlings said: "We were searching for somebody with honour. Some of the tools needed to take out the rustiness were themselves rusty then, but he was a refreshing man of integrity whose spirituality was very high."
He, therefore, charged the leadership of the church to enquire from Mr Amidu what was holding him up from prosecuting the corrupt officials.
"I wonder what is holding him up.
We do not want to see the perpetuation of crime. We don’t want to see crimes being committed with impunity.
The power of virtue must override the power of vice," he said.
But President Akufo-Addo told Parliament on Thursday that: “We all await the Special Prosecutor to start his work.
It is in everybody’s interest that the allegation of corruption in public office will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted if the prima facie evidence is there.
I know the Special Prosecutor to be a responsible public official who will act when he is ready.”