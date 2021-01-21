All the President's Men & Women

Here are all 46 men and women nominated by President Akufo-Addo for ministerial positions. In all there are eight women minister-nominees (six sector minister-nominees and two regional minister-nominees). The president is expected to make additional 49 nominations.
|Ministry
|Nominee
|1.
|National Security
|Albert Kan Dapaah
|2.
|Finance
|Ken Ofori-Atta
|3.
|Trade and Industry
|Alan Kyerematen
|4.
|Defence
|Dominic Nitiwul
|5.
|Interior
|Ambrose Dery
|6.
|Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration
|Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey
|7.
|Attorney General and Minister of Justice
|Godfred Dame
|8.
|Local Government, Decentralisation & Rural Dev't
|Dan Botwe
|9.
|Parliamentary Affairs
|Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu
|10.
|Communications and Digitisations
|Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
|11.
|Food and Agriculture
|Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto
|12.
|Energy
|Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh
|13.
|Education
|Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum
|14.
|Health
|Kwaku Agyeman Manu
|15.
|Lands and Natural Resources
|Samuel Abdulai Jinapor
|16.
|Roads and Highways
|Kwasi Amoako-Atta
|17.
|Works and Housing
|Francis Asenso Boakye
|18.
|Transport
|Kwaku Ofori Asiamah
|19.
|Fisheries and Aquaculture Development
|Mavis Hawa Koomson
|20.
|Railway Development
|John Peter Amewu
|21.
|Sanitation and Water Resources
|Cecilia Abena Dapaah
|22.
|Tourism, Arts and Culture
|Awal Mohammed
|23.
|Gender Children and Social Protection
|Sarah Adwoa Safo
|24.
|Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs
|Ebenezer Kojo Kum
|25.
|Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation
|Dr. Kwaku Afriyie
|26.
|Employment and Labour Relations
|Ignatius Baffuor Awuah
|27.
|Information
|Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
|28.
|Youth and Sports
|Mustapha Yussif
|29.
|Public Enterprises
|Joseph Cudjoe
|30.
|Works and Housing (Minister of State)
|Freda Prempeh
|Regional Ministers
|Nominees
|1
|Ahafo
|George Boakye
|2
|Ashanti
|Simon Osei-Mensah
|3
|Bono
|Justina Owusu-Banahene
|4
|Bono East
|Adu Gyan
|5
|Central
|Justina Marigold Assan
|6
|Eastern
|Seth Acheampong
|7
|Greater Accra
|Henry Quartey
|8
|Northern
|Shani Alhassan Saibu
|9
|North East
|Yidana Zakaria
|10
|Oti
|Joseph Makubu
|11
|Savannah
|Saeed Muhazu Jibril
|12
|Upper East
|Stephen Yakubu
|13
|Upper West
|Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih
|14
|Volta
|Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa
|15
|Western
|Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah
|16
|Western North
|Richard Obeng