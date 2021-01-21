fbpx

All the President's Men & Women

BY: Isaac Yeboah

Here are all 46 men and women nominated by President Akufo-Addo for ministerial positions. In all there are eight women minister-nominees (six sector minister-nominees and two regional minister-nominees). The president is expected to make additional 49 nominations.

Ministry Nominee
1. National Security Albert Kan Dapaah
2. Finance Ken Ofori-Atta
3. Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen
4. Defence Dominic Nitiwul
5. Interior Ambrose Dery
6. Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey
7. Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Dame
8. Local Government, Decentralisation & Rural Dev't Dan Botwe
9. Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu
10. Communications and Digitisations Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
11. Food and Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto
12. Energy Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh
13. Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum
14. Health  Kwaku Agyeman Manu
15. Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abdulai Jinapor
16. Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Atta
17. Works and Housing Francis Asenso Boakye
18. Transport  Kwaku Ofori Asiamah
19. Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Mavis Hawa Koomson
20. Railway Development John Peter Amewu
21. Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah
22. Tourism, Arts and Culture Awal Mohammed
23. Gender Children and Social Protection Sarah Adwoa Safo
24. Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ebenezer Kojo Kum
25. Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Kwaku Afriyie
26. Employment and Labour Relations Ignatius Baffuor Awuah
27. Information  Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
28. Youth and Sports Mustapha Yussif
29. Public Enterprises Joseph Cudjoe
30. Works and Housing (Minister of State) Freda Prempeh
Regional Ministers Nominees
1 Ahafo George Boakye
2 Ashanti Simon Osei-Mensah
3 Bono Justina Owusu-Banahene
4 Bono East Adu Gyan
5 Central Justina Marigold Assan
6 Eastern Seth Acheampong
7 Greater Accra Henry Quartey
8 Northern  Shani Alhassan Saibu
9 North East Yidana Zakaria
10 Oti Joseph Makubu
11 Savannah Saeed Muhazu Jibril
12 Upper East Stephen Yakubu
13 Upper West Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih
14 Volta Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa
15 Western Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah
16 Western North Richard Obeng

