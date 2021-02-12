All set for Council of State election today

All is set for the election of regional representatives of the Council of State today.
The election is taking place at designated venues in the regional capitals where two delegates nominated by the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in each region will elect a candidate to represent the region on the Council of State during the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
The election will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., after which the regional directors of the EC will declare the results.
Context
The Electoral Commission (EC) opened nominations for aspirants to pick up nomination forms on February 1, with a filing deadline of February 4, 2021, as part of processes for electing regional representatives to the Council of State.
“Every nomination must be proposed and seconded by two (2) registered voters and supported by 20 registered voters in the region. The consent of the candidate must be endorsed thereon,” the EC said.
Readiness
In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Deputy Chairperson of the EC in charge of operations, Mr Samuel Tettey, said the EC had supplied COVID-19 safety materials which had been delivered to all the regions.
He said the regional directors of the EC, who were the returning officers for the election, had also been briefed on their roles and asked to ensure that the COVID-19 safety protocols were observed.
He said all materials needed for the election, such as ballot boxes, ballot papers, indelible ink and notice of polls, had been delivered as well.
Delegates
Mr Tettey said the selection of delegates, which was the preserve of the MMDAs, had also been completed.
He noted that the delegates were made up of two representatives from the MMDAs in each region and explained that the candidate who would obtain the highest valid votes cast would be declared elected.
Venues
The EC has designated various venues in the regional capitals to serve as centres for the election of the regional representatives to the Council of State.
In the Greater Accra Region, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) City Hall will be the centre for delegates in the region to elect their representative, while the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) Residency in the Western Region will be the venue for those in the region.
Delegates in the Central Region will congregate at the RCC Conference Room; the EC Conference Room in the Volta Region will be the centre for delegates in the Volta Region, while delegates in the Eastern Region will vote at the RCC Conference Room in Koforidua.
In the Ashanti Region, delegates will congregate at the RCC Residency in Kumasi; Western North, the Municipal Assembly Hall in Sefwi Wiawso; Ahafo, RCC Conference Room in Goaso, while delegates in Bono East will vote at the Divisional Police Command Headquarters in Techiman and those in Bono will vote at the Municipal Assembly Hall in Sunyani.
Delegates in the Oti Region will cast their ballots at the RCC Conference Room in Dambai, while those in the Northern, Savannah and North East regions will elect their regional representatives at the RCC Round Pavilion in Tamale, RCC Conference Room in Damongo and RCC Conference Hall in Nalerigu, respectively.
The EC has also set up its conference room for delegates in the Upper West Region for the election of the regional representative, while delegates in the Upper East will vote at the offices of the Regional House of Chiefs in Bolgatanga.
President’s appointee
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has already appointed 11 people to serve on the Council of State for his second term in office.
He has also named four members to serve as ex-officio members of the Council of State.
A statement from the Presidency, signed by the Director of Communications, Mr Eugene Arhin, said the appointments were pursuant to Article 89 (2) of the 1992 Constitution, while the four ex-officio members were named after consultations with Parliament.
Appointees
The President’s appointees include Nana Otuo Siriboe II, the Juabenhene; Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Mr Sam Okudzeto, Alhaji Sule Yiremiah and Mr Stanley Adjiri Blankson.
The rest are Prof. Ato Essuman, Alhaji Aminu Amadu, Dr Margaret Amoakohene, Mrs Georgina Kusi, Mrs Alberta Cudjoe and Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI.
Ex-officio members
In accordance with Article 89 and subject to consultation with Parliament, the President also appointed a former Chief Justice, Mrs Georgina Theodora Wood; a former Chief of the Defence
Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Lt Gen. J.B. Danquah, and a former Inspector-General of Police, Nana Owusu Nsiah, to the council.
The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, is an ex-officio member of the council, in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b).
Council of State
The establishment of a Council of State in Ghana is a constitutional requirement brought into being by articles 89 to 92 of the 1992 Constitution, which says: "There shall be a Council of State to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.”
The Council of State that served during President Akufo-Addo’s first term was made up of 25 members and chaired by Nana Otuo Siriboe.
The term of office of members of the council expires with the term of office of the President.