Alan's exit will have bad implications on our party - Ken Agyapong

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Sep - 30 - 2023 , 18:26

Presidential aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, says the exit of the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen from the party will have dire consequences on the party.

He said all national executives and elders of the party are aware of the impact Alan's resignation will bring to the party, going into the 2024 general elections.

He said some of the party people have been insulting Alan but deep down in their hearts, they know that Alan's resignation will bring trouble for the party.

Alan resigned from the party recently citing intimidation and unfair treatment towards him and his supporters.

Ken Agyapong also encouraged the delegates not to be influenced by money to vote for candidates who will not help the party to win power.

He said he represents the hope of the youth and the vulnerable, hence the need for the delegates to vote massively for him.