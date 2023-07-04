Alan Kyerematen commences constituency tour

Vincent Amenuveve & Joshua Bediako Koomson Politics Jul - 04 - 2023 , 11:30

A presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has disclosed that as part of his constituency tour which will commence today, he will introduce an innovation by clustering the various constituencies to help bring the party executives together.

He said the essence of the innovation was to unite the executives not just within their own constituencies but in other few constituencies within the cluster.

He said the main reason behind the innovation was to energise the rank and file of the party to make sure they worked together as a party in the march towards victory in 2024.

The cluster of engagements, which commences today in the Greater Accra Region, will be replicated in the other regions.

It was to help delegates and the presidential hopeful to devise winning strategies towards the Alan for President (A4P) goal of building a strong partnership for power between the NPP and the public.

Vetting

The former minister of trade said this while engaging the media after his vetting at the party’s campaign office in Accra yesterday.

He said the vetting went smoothly and he had good interactions with the committee.

“As you are all aware, I’ve been through this exercise on several occasions so I’m quite familiar with this whole process,” he added.

Track record

The Spokesperson for Mr Kyerematen, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, who spoke to the media prior to the vetting, also indicated that none of the presidential hopefuls of the NPP had the track record of consistently delivering sustainable jobs as compared to Mr Kyerematen.

He stressed that Mr Kyerematen was better and had the expertise in job creation and that singled him out among the other contenders.

With the current high unemployment figures, he noted the country was at the stage where it needed someone who had the expertise in creating jobs and the frameworks that delivered more jobs and income “and Alan is the best person for that compared to the others.”

“His brain child, his creation and his establishment which is the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is now the celebration of the entire African continent.

Every African leader is now talking about this establishment and Alan is the man behind it.

So how do we bypass such a person for somebody else?

He is in the driving seat because of that singular effort. Aside from that he is also an industrialist and a business promoter as well as somebody who is capable of establishing frameworks and structures that deliver jobs and income, that makes him the man,” Mr Asamoa said.

Campaign slogan

Mr Asamoa, who is also the former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), said Mr Kyerematen’s campaign slogan “Aduru wo so” to wit “it is your turn” was a clear indication that the party members had seen his track record and had concluded that it’s time for him to take up the mantle.

“Alan hasn’t said it’s his turn. It is rather his supporters who are telling him.

The whole country is telling him, chiefs, religious leaders, the citizens and the party members are telling him it’s his turn so obviously, it’s not in his control to deny that.

Everyone is at liberty to design their own slogans,” Mr Asamoa said.