Alan is a Man of Integrity - Rev. Ampiah-Kwofi

The General Overseer of the Global Revival Ministries, Rev. Dr. Robert Ampiah-Kwofi has described the immediate past Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen as a man with integrity.
According to the man of God, Kyeremanten's integrity makes him a rare industry player.
Addressing congregants in Accra at a thanksgiving service, Rev Ampiah Kwofi heaped kind words on the former Trade and Industry Minister.
"I am struck by the fact that Alan Kyerematen has served under former President J.A. Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo, he has served under different leadership and yet I haven’t heard a bad thing about him.
"If your enemies have nothing against you, then you are a man of integrity, " Rev. Ampiah Kwofi told the stakeholders present.
Mr Kyerematen is the longest serving Trade and Industry Minister with over 10 years of experience in the industrial space.
He has declared his intention to contest in the upcoming NPP presidential primary slated for the last quarter of 2023 and has hit the ground running with his campaign.