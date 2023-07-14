Akufo-Addo on how ordinary citizens engage in corruption

Donald Ato Dapatem Politics Jul - 14 - 2023 , 12:37

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that it is not only the headline canker of corruption by politicians and high-profile figures that retire progress and hinders development but also the petty bribery, corruption and circumvention of the laws that are meant to guide the society by ordinary citizens.

These, he explained, involved breaking traffic regulations and trying to bribe the police officer, not getting proper permits to build a house, looking the other way when something wrong was going on, degradation of the environment and polluting of the atmosphere and water bodies.

President Akufo-Addo stated this when he addressed the world convention of the Full Gospel Businessmen in Accra, the first on its kind in Africa.

