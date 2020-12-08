Akufo-Addo urges patronage of EC's move for new voters' register

“Go and register, I appeal to every Ghanaian to go and register, it is our civic right to do so,” were the words of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as he delivered the 2020 State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday.
The President in underscoring the importance of getting a new voters’ register, appealed to the public that eligible voters should go out and register when the Electoral Commission starts the exercise to compile a new voters' register in April 2020.
The Electoral Commission (EC) has planned to use April and May 2020 to undertake a registration exercise to compile a new biometric register ahead of the December elections.
Some minority political parties have however opposed the move insisting that a new register was not needed and that it was a waste of resources.
The opposing parties have subsequently formed an Inter-Party Resistance movement against the EC's move for the new register.
