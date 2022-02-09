Akatsi North endorses new DCE

Members of the Akatsi North District Assembly in the Volta Region have finally endorsed Mr Simon Peter Kofi Ofosu as the new District Chief Executive for the area.
He polled 13 of the 18 votes during the confirmation exercise at the assembly hall amidst cheers and chanting of victory songs.Follow @Graphicgh
His votes represented 72.2 per cent of the ballot cast as four assembly members rejected his nominee, while one vote was rejected.
Two candidates, Mr Prosper Patu and Mr Paul Agbeshi Ayrah, who were all separately nominated earlier by the President to serve in the position of a DCE, were rejected.
Unity
Prior to the endorsement of Mr Ofosu as the DCE, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, who witnessed the exercise, appealed to members of the assembly to endorse the President’s nominee for rapid development of the district.
In his acceptance speech after the endorsement, Mr Ofosu expressed appreciation to the assembly members and all who contributed to his successful confirmation process.
He also called for unity and love for one another in the area.
Until his confirmation, he was a teacher by profession and also worked with some non-governmental organisations such as UNICEF, JICA, USAID among others.
He is also the former New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Akatsi North.