Akan MP organises quiz for basic schools

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan Constituency has, in partnership with the Kadjebi District Office of Ghana Education Service (GES) and PMC Consult, an Accra-based Consultancy firm, organised a quiz for pupils drawn from 84 primary schools and 55 junior high schools (JHSs) in the district.
The programme was meant to test them in Mathematics, Science and general knowledge.
Speaking at the inter-circuit contest at Kadjebi in the Volta Region, the MP for Akan Constituency, Mr Aziz Muniru, appealed to students to show interest in education because their future depended on the kind of education they received.
Mr Muniru said education was a right and not a privilege and thus, encouraged them that the rural folk were also endowed with the same God-given talents as those in the cities.
Falling standards
He bemoaned the falling education standards and attributed that to the deteriorating social moral fibre in the youth and so implored teachers and opinion leaders to help in reversing the trend.
Mr Muniru, who is also a former student of Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School, said if people complained about falling standards of education yet schoolchildren were not committed to their studies, parents were not committed to the needs of children and teachers were found wanting in their approach to duty, then it was unjustifiable to put the blame on any individual or group.
He also advised the students to respect their parents and teachers to become responsible adults in the future.
The Kadjebi District Director of Education, Madam Grace Lorlor Abla Bonuedi, admonished teachers to be morally upright so that the students could emulate them for a better society.
She advised them to work as a team, but not in isolation to help improve the standard of education in the district; stressing that they must see the teaching profession as a call to serve humanity.
Eschew negative tendencies
Madam Bonuedi also called on the teachers to eschew absenteeism, laziness, drunkenness and other deviant behaviour.
At the end of the contest, Ahamansu Circuit came first with 19 points as against 16 points secured by Asato Circuit to book the second place with Dzindziso Circuit placing third.
At the primary category, Poase-Cement Circuit booked the first position with 21 points as against the 18 points garnered by Kadjebi Circuit, while Pampawie Circuit came third with 17 points.
The participating schools were awarded with literature books, pens, mathematical sets, iPads and laptops.