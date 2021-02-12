Ahafo region: Yaw Basoa wins Council of State election

A 63-year-old farmer and businessman, Mr Yaw Basoa garnered all 12 votes to win the election held to select the Ahafo region's representative on the Council of State.
All members of the 12-member electoral college selected from the six municipalities and District Assemblies voted for him at the election held today.
While one of the candidates, Frank Kwasi Gyambibi withdrew his candidature at the last hour, none of the other three contestants, former Asutifi South Member of Parliament, Cecilia Gyan Amoah, Kwaku Dwumor Kersey and Reverend Kwadwo Owusu Sarpong had any votes.
Meanwhile reports from the Bono East Region is that, the region's Council of State election has been postponed because of a court injunction on the exercise.
According to the report, three assembly members from the Atebubu-Amanten and Kintampo North municipal assemblies secured the injunction on the grounds that even though they were nominated by their assemblies, their names have been removed from the list of the electoral college.