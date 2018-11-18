Adu Asare raises concern over mix up on ballot paper

Mr Kwadwo Adu Asare, who contested the position of Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was misrepresented on the ballot paper as Justice Yeboah .
He was wrongly introduced on the ballot paper for Deputy General Secretary position as Justice Yeboah.
Even though his picture appeared on the ballot paper, the corresponding name introduced him as Justice Yeboah to the voters.
His agent has threatened they may go to court over the issue.
The agent told journalists that, they raised concerns before the voting.
He said the declaration paper has no Kwadwo Adu Asare on it as well but has the name of Justice Yeboah
More to follow...
