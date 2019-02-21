Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly inaugurated

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, has inaugurated a newly created assembly, Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly (ABCMA), with Latebiokorshie as its capital.
The minister on behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, presented a Legislative Instrument (L.I 2376) which legitimises the existence and operations of the ABCMA to the assembly at an inaugural ceremony in Accra.
The ABCMA was carved out of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and it is one of the six assemblies that was inaugurated simultaneously by the government on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the country to 260.
Inaugural ceremony
The ceremony was attended by chiefs, Members of Parliament (MPs), members of various political parties, some Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs), representatives from various ministries, electoral area coordinators, the police, among others.
It was characterised by the inauguration of the assembly’s office and the induction of the assembly members of ABCMA who would man its affairs until a Presiding Member (PM) is later elected.
Governance to the doorstep
In her inaugural address, Hajia Alima Mahama said the assembly was created purposely to send governance to the doorstep of the people and to increase the pace of development in the area.
“The assemblies are the focal areas for the government’s rural and urban development.
They include enhancement of quality life, using agricultural regeneration and industrialisation as well as urban renewal programmes with emphasis on development and maintenance of urban infrastructure,” she said.
She added that, “The flagship projects and initiatives in the short to medium term will be successful if the assemblies play their roles in our agenda to revitalise the economy, revamp the economic and social infrastructure, transform agriculture and industry, provide social development and reform the delivery of institution governance,” she said.
Revenue
The minister further charged the assembly to expedite action in the collection of revenue, particularly property rate, because it was the major source of funding for development project.
“As an assembly, 90 per cent of your revenue must be generated by you and you must take keen interest in that.
The government will support with two million Cedis to take off. We will support you with more funds if you are able to show improvement in your revenue collection,” she said.
She said the ministry was developing a software to help the assemblies in their revenue mobilisation.
Sanitation
Hajia Alima Mahama also observed that sanitation was a problem for most assemblies and advised all members of the assembly to prioritise sanitation in every action they took.
Pledge
For his part, the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma Central Constituency, Mr Ebenezer Nartey, pledged his resolve to make the municipality one of the best in the country within the next few years.
He also called for unity among all members of the assembly and said that “it is through unity and peace that we can attain the massive development we so much yearn for as a people.”