Ablakwa gifts midwife car

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has presented a Toyota Prius car to the longest serving midwife in the constituency.
The gift to Ms Beatrice Blessing Obidieh, a midwife at the Battor Catholic Hospital, was in recognition of the inspirational service the recipient had provided to the people in the area for so many years
The presentation was also to show appreciation to the phenomenal, dedicated and selfless service she had demonstrated as well as being a quintessential role model to the younger generation.
Presentation
Presenting the key of the vehicle to the 53-year-old midwife at the celebration of the Volta Regional edition of this year’s World Contraception Day in Battor last Friday, Mr Ablakwa said the gift was in order.
“I decided to surprise our longest serving midwife, Madam Beatrice Blessing Obidieh, with a modest gift of a 2015 Toyota Prius model.
“Auntie Beatrice as she's affectionately known has rendered inspirational service at the Battor Catholic Hospital since 2003,” he said.
The event attracted a number of people from all walks of life, including traditional leaders, health personnel, teachers, pupils and students in the area.
Inspiration
Prior to handing over the vehicle, Mr Ablakwa said Ms Obidieh, a product of the Atibie Midwifery Training School, was highly recommended by “all her colleagues,” including doctors and administrative staff.
“These personnel, who were unanimous during my quiet background checks, revealed that she has been phenomenal, dedicated, selfless and a quintessential role model to the younger generation.
“I hope her sterling example and our token of appreciation will motivate other health workers posted to our district from elsewhere, as in the case of Auntie Beatrice, to accept their postings, stay with us and not be fixated on seeking transfers to big cities,” he said.
He added that: “God bless Madam Beatrice Blessing Obidieh and all outstanding health care workers for you inspire us.”
Appreciation
Receiving the key to the vehicle, Ms Obidieh expressed her profound appreciation to the MP for bestowing the honour on her.
She, therefore, appealed to other health workers in the area to take inspiration and give of their best in serving the interest of the people.