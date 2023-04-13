49 Contest NDC primary in U/E "One disqualified"

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Apr - 13 - 2023

Forty-nine parliamentary aspirants including 12 sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Upper East Region have been cleared to contest in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary on May 13.

However, two incumbent MPs did not pick forms to seek re-election. They are Cletus Avoka, MP for Zebilla, who is arguably the longest serving MP in the entire region and Benson Tongo Baba, MP for Talensi.

An aspirant in the Navrongo Central Constituency, Dr Stanislaus Alu Kadingdi, was disqualified by the vetting committee.

It is unclear if Dr Kadingdi will appeal his disqualification by the committee.

A total of 50 aspirants filed their nomination to contest the primary in the region but 49 were successful after vetting with one being disqualified.

Unopposed

Three incumbent MPs out of 12 are going unopposed in the region. They are MP for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Tempane, Lydia Akanvariba Lamisi and MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo.

Contests

In the Builsa North Constituency, three-term MP, James Agalga, would face-off with Professor Godwin A. Awwabil and Simon Awog-Badek.

Incumbent MP for Navrongo Central, Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, who is seeking a second term, will battle it out with Dr Paarechuga Jocob Anankwari, a private legal practitioner; Pius Ayemva Avio and Aworigo Simon Akebange.

In the Chiana-Paga Constituency, incumbent MP, Thomas Dalu Adda, who is going for a second term, will slug it out with three others in the contest.

They are legal practitioner, Raphael Alijina Aopare, Francis Abirigo and Nikyma Billa Alamzy.

Dr Dominic Akurintinga Ayine, incumbent MP for Bolgatanga East, who is seeking a fourth term, will battle with Dr Emmanuel Aberi-inga.

In the Bongo Constituency, two-term MP, Edward Abambire Bawa will be contesting with a legal practitioner, Charles Bawadua and former Upper East Regional Minister, Professor Ephraim Nsoh Avea.

Three persons would slug it out in the Nabdam Constituency.

They are Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane (incumbent), Zure Francis Sampana and private legal practitioner, Lamtiig Apanga.

Highest aspirants

The Talensi Constituency has the highest number of aspirants with eight persons lacing their boots to replace Mr Baba who is bowing out of Parliament in 2024.

They are Dickson Kurug Kpelim-Etime, Peter Badimak Yaro, Zinekena Solomon and former District Chief Executive, Edward Awunnore.

The rest are Rockson Aditiba, Daraan Kugre Nathaniel, Atiah Martin Aduko and Daniel Mahama Dung.

Three term female MP for Pusiga, Laadi Ayii Ayamba, will face off with three male contenders.

They are Haruna Musha, Kalamulai, George Azungah and Dr Patrick George Ayande.

In the Garu Constituency, two term MP, Albert Akuka Alalzuuga will be contesting against George Akudugu Mbawini and former Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr Thomas Winsum Anaba.

The Binduri Constituency will witness a two horse race between Dr Robert Kuganaab-Lem and private legal practitioner, Issifu Mahmoud.

Incumbent MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, will face a stiff contest against three others.

They are Akologo Amadu Alhassan, Theo Braimah Awanzam and Ustarz Jibreal Sa-adu.

Seven aspirants will battle to represent the NDC in the Zebilla Constituency to replace incumbent MP, Cletus Avoka who is not seeking re-election.

They are Dr Simon Batamya Aseno, Bernard Wintimah Azumah and private legal practitioner, Maxwell Ziyerley Agbambilla.

The rest are Nelson Ndeba Ndebugre, Abukura Asumda, Ebenezer Alumire Ndebilla and Agbango Simon Ayande.

Mindful of language

The Upper East Regional Communication Officer of the NDC, Jonathan Abdallah Salifu, who briefed the Daily Graphic urged the aspirants to be mindful of their language during the campaign to keep the party united.