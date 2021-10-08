3 Get endorsement in Western Region

Three nominees to serve as either metropolitan, municipal or district chief executives (MMDCEs) within the Western Region have received 100 per cent endorsement from their assemblies.
The first to go through the confirmation process was the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality, where the nominee, Mr Kojo Acquah, was given a 100 per cent endorsement by the assembly members.
In the Mpohor Municipality, Mr Ignatius Asaah Mensah also got a 100 per cent approval just as the nominee for the Ahanta West Municipality, Mr John Agyare.
In the Ellembelle District, after hours of heckling during the assembly session, the nominee, Mr Kwesi Bonzoh, obtained 27 out of the 52 total votes cast, representing more than 50 per cent but was unable to secure the two/third required by law.
Working together
The election in the Ellembelle District was rescheduled within 10 days which some assembly members said was due to initial hitches that would be resolved in the next date for conf