3 File to succeed Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

Diana Mensah Politics Oct - 13 - 2023 , 05:45

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodio in the Greater Accra Region, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, will not seek re-election in the party’s parliamentary primary slated for Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the constituency chairman, Obiley Laryea, has said.

Consequently, he said three persons have filed their nomination to succeed Mr Vanderpuye who is bowing out of Parliament after serving the constituency for three terms since 2013 to date.

Mr Laryea who made this known in an interview with the Daily Graphic yesterday, gave the names of the three aspirants as Michael Nii Yarboi Annan, an Auditor; Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie, a former Constituency Secretary, and Nii Okai Laryea, a two-term MP for Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

Aspirants

The NDC Odododiodio constituency chairman said four people filed their nominations initially to succeed Mr Vanderpuye but one of them, Nii Armah Addy, decided to pull out of the contest leaving the three to slug it out.

He said the three aspirants would go for vetting, with the election taking place on October 31, 2023.

He said the processes has so far been peaceful and there has been no tension within the party as it is being speculated and advised supporters of the aspirants to continue to comport themselves ahead of the election.

Giving reasons for the decision of Mr Vanderpuye not to seek re-election, Mr Laryea said the sitting MP believed he has done his part and, therefore, was bowing out for others to come in.

“I had a good working relationship with the sitting MP, Mr Vanderpuye, since he became the MP for the constituency.

I worked with him as the constituency chairman but he told me he would not seek for re-election after serving the constituency for three terms,” he said.