Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children's Heart Foundation pledge support for pediatric heart surgeries

Kweku Zurek Health Jul - 01 - 2024 , 22:32

The Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children's Heart Foundation has announced its commitment to fund at least 30 surgeries for children with congenital heart defects before the end of this year at the National Cardiothoracic Centre (NCTC) at he Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Since its inception last year, the foundation, established by Mr YC Shen, Global Chairman of Sunda International Group of Companies, has already financed 41 surgeries at the NCTC. The foundation, named after Mr. Chang's two sons, initially aimed to provide corrective surgeries for 20 children in urgent need each year, at a cost of $6,000 per child.

During a visit to the facility last Monday (July 1, 2024), Mr. Shen expressed his and his family's delight in supporting families facing financial difficulties to pay for their children's surgeries.

Mr. Shen, himself a parent of a child born with a congenital heart defect also revealed that his attention was drawn to the plight of children with heart diseases in Ghana by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Shen assured the hospital's management that the foundation is committed to meeting the financial needs for surgeries at the NCTC.

Dr. Kow Entsua-Mensah, Director of the NCTC, highlighted that the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children's Heart Foundation holds the record for funding the most surgeries at the centre.

He commended the foundation for its remarkable investment in the healthcare of numerous children, urging more corporate bodies and institutions to follow their charitable example.

Dr. Entsua-Mensah emphasized the centre's vision of a future where financial constraints do not hinder access to necessary surgeries.

For his part, Mr. Herbert Mensah praised the foundation for exceeding their initila target for funding 20 surgeries per year for the next 10 years.

He said he was inspired by the actions of Mr. Shen and his family.

Parents seeking financial support for their children's surgeries can apply to the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children's Heart Foundation (www.shenschildrensheartfoundation.org) for assistance.