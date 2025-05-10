Featured

Rotary Club of Accra-Ring Road Central inaugurates $200,000 Berekuso Clinic

Kweku Zurek Health May - 10 - 2025 , 21:41 3 minutes read

The Rotary Club of Accra-Ring Road Central has officially commissioned a community clinic in Berekuso to improve healthcare access in the rural community.

The $200,000 facility, described by stakeholders as a beacon of hope and a legacy of purposeful partnership, was handed over during a ceremony that brought together community leaders, health officials, Rotarians, and international guests today (May 10, 2025).

Among those present were Rtn. Albert Bahun Wilson, President of the Rotary Club of Accra-Ring Road Central; District Governor Rtn. Florence Maame Hagan; and the Rotary International President-Elect (RIPE), Mario César Martins de Camargo, who served as the Special Guest of Honour.

Speaking at the event, Rtn. Wilson described the Berekuso Community Clinic as “a symbol of compassion and a beacon of hope.” He noted, “We are not merely commissioning a building — we are igniting hope, affirming dignity, and laying the foundation for a healthier, stronger, more empowered community.”

He added that the clinic would serve not only Berekuso but also neighbouring towns including Pakro and Dago Pokrom, offering a wide range of maternal, child, and emergency health services.

District Governor Florence Maame Hagan lauded the project as a shining example of Rotary’s collaborative spirit and global mission. “This clinic is the fruit of a powerful partnership between Rotary Club of Accra-Ring Road Central, our District leadership, and the unwavering support of Rotary International,” she said.

“This is not just an opening ceremony but a commitment to sustained healthcare delivery through community involvement and strategic integration with the Ghana Health Service.”

RIPE Mario César Martins de Camargo praised the project as a reflection of Rotary’s core principles. Drawing parallels with a similar health project he was part of in Brazil, he emphasised the importance of continuity and global collaboration in sustaining such interventions.

“Rotary is not about words. Rotary is about works. Once we bring a project like this into the world, we are forever responsible for it,” he said. He encouraged the local club to tap into Rotary International’s network of over 37,000 clubs globally to find partners that could help expand services, improve facilities, and introduce new screening technologies.

The new clinic replaces an older facility that had served the Berekuso community for nearly two decades, often under challenging conditions. With upgraded infrastructure, modern equipment, and dedicated service areas, the new facility aims to provide inclusive, quality care for all segments of the community.

The project also includes initiatives to train local healthcare workers and run outreach programmes, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the facility.

As Berekuso’s residents celebrated the commissioning, the Rotary Club reiterated its commitment to doing more. “This is only the beginning,” said Rtn. Wilson. “Let this clinic stand not just as a building, but as a promise to continue dreaming boldly and serving humbly.”

The event concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, symbolising the opening of the clinic.