Kpong queenmother appeals for maternity home

Ezekiel E. Sottie Health Jul - 02 - 2024 , 09:57

The Manya Krobo Divisional Queenmother of Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region, Manye Maku I, has appealed for support to complete an ongoing maternity home project located at Ayipala, a suburb of Kpong.

She appealed especially to the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Ghana Health Service (GHS), organisations, institutions, corporate societies, individuals and civil society organisations to help them complete the project.

The divisional queenmother said her outfit, together with the Ensign Global College located at Kpong, saw the urgent need for a maternity home for pregnant women and started the construction of a maternity block aimed at assisting pregnant women to have access to the health facility for safe and easy delivery, adding, “Sometimes, as many as three women will be in labour at the same time, which calls for a bigger space and facility”.

Population

“As far back as 2003, I foresaw that with the rate at which the population of Kpong, a cosmopolitan area, was growing, it would require the expansion of the Ayipala Maternity Clinic, which was too small at the time to face the bigger challenge I foresaw.

“I, therefore, singlehandedly started working towards the project by building a urinal for the clinic, gave them beds, plastic chairs and rubber containers, among many other things, before we got to this stage that you are seeing now”, Manye Maku told the media.

Manye Maku made the appeal when she, together with her committee working on the project, conducted the media around the project site at Kpong Ayipala on Sunday.

The 60 bed-capacity one-storey project has many rooms for delivery, offices for the nurses, resting rooms for the patients, delivering wards and nurses’ resting rooms, among others.

The occasion was also used to inaugurate the steering committee members, which included a Chairperson, Manye Maku I; a Secretary, Richard Agbalenyo, and other members, including Abdul Razak Mohammed Zabado, Fuseini Mohammed, Happy Ademah, Daniel Wormenor, Florence Ladonu and the Assemblyman for Ahudjo Electoral Area, Raymond Gborson.

She mentioned the sponsors of the project to include the Ensign Global College at Kpong; Agnes Kabu, a philanthropist; James Terlabi, a VRA worker; Kpong Evangelical Presbyterian Church; Nene Dr Sipim Narh, a Chief of Manya Division, and the Member of Parliament for Lower Manya Krobo, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, who donated 50 bags of cement.

Travellers

Manye Maku told the Daily Graphic in an interview that the Ayipala maternity home project was very important as the facility was along the highway and many travellers, not necessarily pregnant women, were brought there on many occasions for health care in cases of accidents on the highway. “All this is because professional health workers are manning the facility,” she added.

She said pregnant women from Okwenya, Adelakope, Abusakope and many other communities along the Akosombo Kpong –Tema Highway patronised the facility for their health care, especially pregnant women.

“We have come to a critical stage of the project, where we need assistance urgently to flow the top and continue. It is estimated that an amount of GH¢200,000 can complete the work in the interest of humanity and to a large extent, pregnant women.

Therefore, I appeal to all organisations, individuals, corporate societies, Ghanaians and foreigners, as well those who are touched by this project to come and help us complete the project on time,” Manye Maku appealed.