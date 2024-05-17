2 Forge partnership to fight breast cancer

Cassona Global Imaging Company Limited, an export trading company that specialises in health products in the diagnostic imaging field, has partnered with Medical Scientific Limited, a medical device company, to enhance early detection and affordable screening for breast cancer.

The partnership aims to leverage the expertise of both renowned organisations to distribute mammogram machines to healthcare institutions across the country. According to the Breast Society of Ghana, 50 per cent of over 4,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer die every year.

Most of the women diagnosed with breast cancer die because they are unable to access timely medical care due to the high cost of screening which leads to late-stage diagnoses and poor treatment outcomes.

At a short ceremony in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cassona Global Imaging, John Chigbu, and the Project Manager of Medical Scientific, Stanley Sonkin, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their institutions to seal the partnership.

Mr Chigbu explained that the collaborative effort between the two institutions to make mammography equipment more accessible, especially in regions where healthcare resources may be limited was crucial in combating breast cancer.

He explained that due to how expensive these equipment were, the partnership would ensure that health facilities that were unable to purchase the machines outright were offered an instalment payment plan based on their preferred terms.

“We are excited to partner with Medical Scientific Ltd. to bring high-quality mammogram machines to healthcare institutions globally. “By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to improve the early detection and treatment of breast cancer, ultimately saving lives,” he said.



Access to screening

The Project Manager of Medical Scientific, Stanley Sonkin, said the partnership signifies a shared commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of women by promoting early detection and screening for breast cancer.

“Breast cancer is not just a disease but a battle that millions of women face worldwide. In Ghana, like many other developing nations, access to mammograms has been limited due to various constraints.

“However, with this partnership, we will break down these barriers and ensure that every woman regardless of their socioeconomic background has access to crucial screening services,” he said.

He explained that mammograms were one of the most effective tools used in detecting breast cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages. He said by providing affordable mammograms, the two parties were empowering women in the society to take control of their health and well-being.

“We are giving them the opportunity to detect abnormalities early when treatment options are more effective and the chances of survival are significantly higher,” he said. Mr Sonkin indicated that there was an awareness creation programme on the importance of regular screening and early detection as part of the partnership.

He said, “Education is the key to the fight against breast cancer and we will work tirelessly to ensure that every woman in Ghana understands the significance of getting screened regularly.”