AstraZeneca strengthens cancer care in Africa with innovative early detection and treatment initiatives

AstraZeneca has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming cancer care in Africa, unveiling new initiatives aimed at enhancing early detection, treatment, and patient support as part of World Cancer Day 2025.

Under this year’s theme, “United by Unique,” the global biopharmaceutical company is focusing on patient-centred care, innovative treatments, and partnerships to tackle the growing burden of cancer across the continent.

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, with delayed diagnoses and limited access to care significantly worsening patient outcomes. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that cancer-related deaths in sub-Saharan Africa could nearly double by 2030, highlighting the urgent need for improved healthcare solutions.

AstraZeneca has intensified efforts to promote early and accurate cancer diagnosis, a crucial step in improving survival rates. Through its Connect to Care initiative—developed in partnership with Axios International and leading medical associations—the company is fostering multidisciplinary collaboration to accelerate lung cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Deepak Arora, African Cluster Country President at AstraZeneca, emphasised the company’s mission to bridge gaps in cancer care. He stated that AstraZeneca’s goal is to improve access to diagnostics and treatments in order to transform cancer outcomes on the continent. He explained that early detection plays a critical role in improving survival rates, and AstraZeneca remains committed to supporting initiatives that make a meaningful difference for patients.

The company is strengthening molecular testing infrastructure in Nigeria and Kenya, working alongside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health to introduce advanced diagnostics such as EGFR testing for lung cancer. Additionally, AstraZeneca’s diagnostic patient navigation programme has been designed to streamline the journey from cancer suspicion to diagnosis, ensuring efficient specimen handling for crucial tests.

In South Africa, AstraZeneca has partnered with Medsol AI Solutions to launch Project Flamingo, an AI-driven healthcare innovation that enables real-time breast ultrasound scans and predictive analysis for early breast cancer detection in underserved communities. The AI-powered application has demonstrated a 97.6% accuracy rate in predicting malignancies, offering a breakthrough solution to ease pressure on public health systems and improve patient outcomes.

Dr. Khomotso Mashilane, Medical Director at AstraZeneca, reiterated the company’s dedication to innovation. He said AstraZeneca is committed to advancing innovation in oncology care through early detection and precision diagnostics. He added that by leveraging cutting-edge technologies, developing patient-centred solutions, and fostering meaningful partnerships, AstraZeneca aims to empower patients and healthcare providers to improve outcomes and enhance quality of life. He stated that on this World Cancer Day, AstraZeneca honours every patient’s unique journey and reaffirms its dedication to advancing science and delivering meaningful care.

AstraZeneca’s Cancer Care Africa programme further underscores its commitment to holistic and equitable healthcare. Launched in Kenya in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Kenya Society of Haematology and Oncology (KESHO), Axios International, and the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the initiative aims to enhance diagnostics and early detection, empower patients with better healthcare access, support the availability of essential diagnostic tools, including ultrasound biopsy machines for prostate cancer and biomarker testing technology for lung cancer, and provide training for healthcare professionals to strengthen the oncology workforce.

With a strong people-centric approach, AstraZeneca’s initiatives align with the World Cancer Day 2025 theme, prioritising patient needs in innovation and treatment. The company remains dedicated to early detection, advanced therapies, and equitable healthcare, fostering global partnerships to improve cancer care and deliver transformative outcomes.

