Zoomlion donates buses to Greater Accra RCC

Waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), has donated two new mini-buses to the Greater Accra Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) to support the “Let’s Make Accra Work” initiative.
The Toyota Hiace vehicles are to facilitate the movement of staff of the RCC in their business to keep the city clean as a component of the “Let’s Make Accra Work” project.
The project is intended to rid the capital of undesirable elements, including filth and wrongly sited structures, to ensure that Accra becomes a true reflection of a modern city.
The presentation of the vehicles was done on the premises of the RCC last Wednesday.
Support
The Managing Director (MD) of ZGL, Mrs. Gloria Anti, said the donation was a demonstration of the company’s commitment to a clean, green and healthy environment.
“The ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ initiative is laudable and we believe with supports such as this, Accra will eventually become the cleanest city in Africa,” she said.
Aside from the donation, she said, the company would continue to support the RCC with other logistics to ensure that the vision to make Accra work was achieved at a faster pace.
Additionally, she said, the company would continue to provide waste management support to the government to ensure that “a clean and a green Ghana” was achieved.
Commendation
The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey, received the buses on behalf of the RCC and commended ZGL for the gesture.
He said the buses had come at a time the RCC needed them most, indicating that the RCC periodically embarked on regional tours to get first-hand information on the situation in the region.
In that regard, the regional minister said the buses would support the council in that effort and ensure that mobility of the staff became easier and faster.
He further gave an assurance that the buses would be maintained and used for their intended purposes.
He also encouraged other companies to follow the example of Zoomlion by donating towards the “Let’s Make Accra Work” initiative.
“We will also require the media to partner us in this exercise by helping to educate and sensitise the public to make Accra clean,” he added.