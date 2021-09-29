Ms Naziru Mawadatu as Child Sanitation Diplomat 2021

Ms. Naziru Mawadatu, a 12-year student from Damongo Girls Model School in the Savannah Region has been crowned “Child Sanitation Diplomat 2021”, after winning the second edition of the School’s Sanitation Solutions Challenge.
Ms. Mawadatu was outdoored by the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah.
The grand finale of the challenge featured live on the popular GTV “What Do You Know” quiz programme on Sunday, 19th September, 2021. The other winners are Annabel Ankonu (2nd) from Suhum MA Experimental School, Gladstone Nachinab (3rd) from Etoile Royale Educational Centre and Emmanuella Vanderpuye (4th) from John Wesley Methodist School.
Whilst presenting awards to the winners, Madam Dapaah said that it was very rewarding to see the children display their knowledge in ways of improving environmental sanitation in the country.
Awards
She added that children would play a key role if we are to win the war on sanitation, adding that the Ministry would support the cause of the newly crowned Child Sanitation Diplomat in her various sensitization campaigns.
The first four winners received a plaque each and cash prizes of GH¢3,000, GH¢2,500, GH¢2,000, GH¢1,500 respectively. Each participant also received a laptop computer, tablet phone, Zoomlion waste bins, sanitizers and souvenirs.
In addition to the aforementioned, Zoomlion Foundation will sponsor one year sanitation project in each of the four schools. The projects are expected to begin on 1st October, 2021.
Partners of the sanitation solutions challenge - World Vision Ghana, Zoomlion Foundation, Kings Hall Media, and GAMA, say they are poised to continue thie collaboration to improve sanitation in schools and communities.
Ms. Naziru, expressed her delight after winning the contest and thanked her teachers who helped her prepare for the challenge.